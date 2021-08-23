Go Parisian in Palm Springs

Phase 2 are individuals who have been invited by guests on the Phase 1 list. Those individuals would be the second tier of individuals that will receive an invite. There is also a waiting list where everyone who is interested can add their email address.

When Phase 3 opens, everyone else who is on the wait list will be able to register. Folks who just became familiar with this event and want to attend would add their name to the wait list. That would move them immediately into the Phase 3 registration process. There is a potential that the event can sell out in phase one completely, which is why we break it up into three phases.

What suggestions would you have for someone bringing their own food – what’s good to bring, what’s not so good to bring?

Geoffrey: We suggest bringing not too much food. People aren’t going eat a lot because there is entertainment, socializing, and dancing. We recommend, maybe an entrée and a dessert, that’s what we also offer in the e-store.

Glenn: Some folks will bring something as simple as a charcuterie tray and have a glass of wine while they're setting up their tables. Be mindful what you bring because everything needs to be set up and taken down at the end. We suggest that people preset their table at home. If it takes more than five minutes to set up that table, it is probably too much stuff.

Geoffrey: If people bring their own table and chairs, we're informing them that it should be a camping table, not bigger than 30 by 30 inches. That way it will be consistent with all the tables. The chairs need to be white. If the chairs are not white, then they need white covers for those chairs.