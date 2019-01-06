Sin and guilt are the decadence of life. When you indulge the former, the latter follows. But in one glorious instance — dessert — the two join in conceit and concert, and that sweet sensation reminds you that life is good.

None of this is lost on Laurent Dellac, the pastry chef at Le Vallauris Restaurant in Palm Springs. You might be unable to pronounce the names of some of his desserts, but that only makes them better. One bite of his tropical Pavlova and you won’t care what it’s called or how to say it. Grab a fork and start checking off all your dessert requirements: crunchy, soft, sweet, and fruity with a tiny bit of zing.