First in Class

A course is set for effortless glamour at The Lear House,  the Indian Canyons pad built in 1963 for Learjet founder Bill Lear.

Dress by Ciao Lucia, earrings by Billie Valentine, bracelet by Loren Stewart.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY AARON FEAVER / STYLING BY TARA NICHOLS

Top by Stone Cold Fox, skirt by LNA, heels by Sergio Rossi, necklace by Loren Stewart.

Dress by Christopher Esber, earrings by Billie Valentine.

Dress by Self-Portrait, sandals by Simon Miller, earrings by Faris.

Blazer by Sui Studio, belt by Maje, pants by Khaite, necklace by Marrin Costello, bracelet by Loren Stewart, ring by Gabriela Artigas.

Dress by Khaite, sunglasses by Epokhe, sandals by Simon Miller, necklace and bracelet Billie Valentine.

Dress by Retrofete, necklace Loren Stewart, earrings by Billie Valentine, heels by Manolo Blahnik.

Bra and bomber by I.D. Sarrieri, pants are vintage Lanvin.

Slip dress by I.D. Sarrieri, necklace by Loren Stewart.

Suit by Peter Do, necklace by Loren Stewart,  ring by Gabriela Artigas, earrings by Billie Valentine.

Dress by Self-Portrait, sandals by Simon Miller, earrings by Faris.

