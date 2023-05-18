Learn About Coachella Valley History This Summer

Learn about local tribes.

Discover the history and artifacts of the indigenous Cahuilla people at the La Quinta Museum, Indio’s Coachella Valley History Museum (whose mission is to preserve and interpret the history of the region), and the Cabazon Cultural Museum, also in Indio. In nearby Banning, the Malki Museum — the oldest nonprofit museum founded by Native Americans on a California Indian reservation — exhibits art and artifacts from several tribes in the area. For future visits, you’ll want to add the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum to your itinerary when it opens later this year.

Dine at renowned restaurants.

Opened in 1958, Las Casuelas Original in Palm Springs is beloved for traditional Mexican cuisine made from family recipes that have been passed down through generations. Keedy’s Fountain & Grill in Palm Desert maintains the old-fashioned atmosphere that first charmed patrons in 1957. Marlon Brando once popped in for a malt shake while filming in nearby Idyllwild.