Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers held an extremely busy and successful event featuring In-N-Out burgers free for all customers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the bustling Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Select jewelry and watch items were on sale throughout the store for the one-day- only event. The steady stream of shoppers and burger lovers enjoyed free gift wrapping and free engraving on their Leeds & Son purchases.

Crowds weren’t disappointed in the delicious pairing of the In-N-Out burgers with shopping in the most comfortable and luxurious fine jewelry store in the desert.

Leeds & Son, located on El Paseo in Palm Desert, is an internationally recognized shopping destination for fine jewelry and timepieces in Southern California. This preeminent store redefines the meaning of luxury shopping experience with an exceptional selection, personal shopping service, and upscale amenities.

Leeds & Son Fine Jewelers

73670 El Paseo

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-568-5266

leedsandson.com