There’s minimalist Scandi-chic (neutral colors with an occasional pattern or deep red, nothing too tight); day-to-night New Yorker (a fitted jacket reveals a glittery top); athleisure (yoga pants in public); French flair (a perfectly placed line of pearl buttons on a jacket sleeve, a square neckline with a splash of peplum); Bohemian (flowing, easy to wear with a strategically placed ruffle or bow); and other monikers to denote particular styles.

At Saturday night’s Fashion Week El Paseo finale, New York–based designer Lela Rose served up looks (literally, as attendees were given a pink menu to accompany each design, like receiving a wine list at a restaurant), that blended all of these trends in a way that would look good on almost any body and would suit nearly every occasion, from the office to the fancy fundraiser.

