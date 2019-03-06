Known for creating feminine ensembles in fine silk fil coupé and lace, designer Lela Rose says a Texas upbringing helped shape her style.

“Southern women are always ‘dressed’ — there is no casual,” explains Rose, who’s outfitted Kate Middleton and Reese Witherspoon, among many of the United Kingdom and Hollywood’s sartorial elite. “I love how clothes can change your outlook on the day, and how when you feel good about what you’re wearing, you want to greet the whole world.”

On the El Paseo runway, Rose will showcase her Fall 2019 collection, inspired by a geometric and floral print she found on a vintage scarf. The vibrant graphic adorns everything from formalwear to office clothes to picnic attire.

“I’m inspired by everything, really,” Rose says, “architecture, art, people-watching, and especially chefs and the colors and flavors they use.”

While the designer, who is also a sculptor, enjoys seeking inspiration in unusual places and working luxe fabrics into new and varied forms, it is the art of bringing confidence and joy to the women who wear her clothes that she cherishes most.

“I love getting people to think about fashion differently and to try something on that’s outside their comfort zone,” she says. “Women so often think their basic, go-to dress needs to be black. But why not yellow or red?”

For Rose, being put together doesn’t mean sacrificing comfort: “My pieces are meant to take you from day to dinner and everywhere in between. And you’ll look as good at the end of the day as you did when you got dressed.”