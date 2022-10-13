A New Angle

Leo Marmol, one half of the modern architecture firm Marmol Radziner, is having a coming out of sorts Saturday (Oct. 15) — as an artist — with a lecture at Palm Springs Art Museum followed by an exhibition of his paintings in a group show at Melissa Morgan Fine Art in Palm Desert.

“Over the last decade, painting has come to occupy an increasingly important segment of Marmol’s creative energy and vision,” says Steven Nash, the museum’s former director, in an essay he wrote for the occasion. The architect took up painting in the mid-1980s, while studying at California Polytechnic State University. “Around 2010-12, his painting narrowed to a more focused pattern of formal and expressive modes, associated generally with the tradition of Abstract Expressionism.”

In the lecture, Marmol will discuss the relationship between the abstract perception of color in art and architecture and our experience of being in the natural landscape. In the exhibition, he will reveal his latest series of paintings in oil and cold wax inspired by the ever-shifting color, texture and pattern of the desert.