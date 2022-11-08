An Architect Paints the Desert

As points of departure for such works, Marmol relies on his own observations, memories, and impressions, but also gives credit to the lush and sensitive desert photographs of Steven Moore that he has hanging in his studio. Those photos capture the constantly evolving qualities of desert light and, like Marmol’s paintings, remind us that night in the desert can be just as exhilarating for the senses as daytime experiences.

The tradition of desert landscape painting in the Coachella Valley is long and rich, dating back to the tonalist and impressionist painters of the early 20th century, and including historically important names such as Lockwood De Forest, James Swinnerton, and Agnes Pelton. Marmol’s work occupies a distinctive place in this history, embodying artistic values not known before the 1950s, most notably the blending of observation and painterly invention. Famous post-World War II artists such as Willem de Kooning, Joan Mitchell, and Richard Diebenkorn all practiced in their landscape-based paintings their own version of this alchemical mixture, and it is a relatively common technique among contemporary painters wishing to reimagine landscape traditions, but Marmol’s work in this vein has a look all its own. This is due partly to his somewhat unconventional mixing of oil paints and cold wax, which gives the paint itself more body, allowing thick impastos and rich surfaces that record the physical action of arm and wrist. And it is due also to his deep immersion in the sensory stimulants to be found in areas considered by many to be arid and barren, but which actually are fully alive with constantly shifting visual, physical, even spiritual vitality. Marmol wants to lead us into a heightened awareness of these experiences. He will surely have many followers.

Steven Nash is the former executive director of Palm Springs Art Museum and the board vice president of Desert X.

