Living Large

What do you love most about storytelling?

I love it when people come up afterward and say to me, “You’ve told my story.” Because I think so much of my story within the gay community, is our story. When I first got into recovery — I’m 22 years now clean and sober from drugs and alcohol — they taught us to write in a journal because it slows your mind down to the speed of a pen. So, I began to write. And then I would read it out loud to people and they would laugh. I realized very quickly that, and I don’t know why it is, but I can tell stories in a very entertaining way. It’s very healing for me. After Palm Springs, I have an episode of Will & Grace, and then I have a gay cruise in the Caribbean, and then I do another episode of Will & Grace. It’s an amazing life.

Speaking of Will & Grace … How does your story arc with Karen Walker end in this final season of the show?

I have no earthly idea. They don’t tell me. I have such a big mouth. Max Mutchnick created the show with David Kohan, and they are both gay and they are the Will & Grace boys. A wonderful writing team. Max always thinks it’s getting a little too straight and David thinks it’s “getting a little too gay.” They balance each other out. When the reboot happened, Max called me and said, “We want to bring you back.” And I said, “I can’t. I’m dead. At the end of the first show, I flew off of the balcony and all that was left were my opera slippers. There is no Beverly Leslie.” He said, “Well, we’re going to bring you back but not as Beverly Leslie. We’re going to bring you back as his evil twin, Leslie Leslie!” Oh, I believed him. So, I don’t know anything now. But they are, as is American Horror Story, very careful. There are non-disclosure agreements. So, who knows?

You’ve been to Palm Springs quite a bit to perform. What does Palm Springs give you that no other place does?

The first time I was there it was 180 years ago. [Laughs] But then you wake up and there’s this beautiful desert morning. But there’s something about the desert that relaxes me. I will take Palm Springs at 118 degrees over Tennessee, where I’m from, any day at 90. There’s a sense of community in Palm Springs, not just in the gay community, but overall within the older generation. For me, it all started with Sordid Lives, which became a cult classic at the Camelot Theatres. That played there forever. There was a group called the Gays and the Grays, and they would get together and watch the matinees. Every time they saw the movie, they would put a lug nut on a necklace around their neck. This sums up Palm Springs for me. This woman, who was 83 at the time, came up to me one time and said, “Whenever I am down, I go and see your movie.” She had 23 lug nuts around her neck. Bless her heart.