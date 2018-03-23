Every day is a not-to-be-missed sartorial soirée at Fashion Week El Paseo — or so I’ve heard. Last night’s annual Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising/FIDM Debut Collections was my first time attending a fashion show … or any fashion event, for that matter.

Since 1980, the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles has invited its students to apply for the Debut Collections fashion show, a chance for budding designers to showcase their first collections. Ten to 12 students in the third-year Advanced Fashion Design program are selected to participate based on a variety of criteria, from grade point average and references to portfolio review and pure raw talent. Last night marked the 10th year that FIDM has brought its finest to Fashion Week El Paseo.

When Palm Springs Life fashion editor Susan Stein told me in the last minutes leading up to the show that what she looks forward to the most about the FIDM debut each year is another chance “to see things I never could have thought of myself,” my ears perked.