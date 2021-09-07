Freedom to Roam

Driving through the entire expanse of Joshua Tree National Park in an overlanding vehicle hardly makes one unique these days. Neither does parking one overnight in the gravel lot of The Lautner Compound, the small modernist resort in Desert Hot Springs designed in 1947 by architect John Lautner. But that didn’t stop us from doing either — and enjoying it.

The hobby of overlanding is expanding exponentially in the United States, especially in the gorgeous mountains and high and low desert parks around the Coachella Valley. Defined as the practice of off-roading in a specially equipped four-wheel-drive vehicle, outfitted to allow for extended stays in remote areas, the activity started in Australia, where there is a plethora of isolated land to roam, and then found favor in Africa and South and Central America. Riding the wave of interest in adventure activities such as kayaking, mountain biking, camping, and RVing — which experts expect to triple sales in the next five years — overlanding has caught on here in a big way.