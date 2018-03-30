LS? Is That You?

“The new LS was created as an expression of what a true Japanese sedan should be, from its design language to the way it drives,” says chief engineer Toshio Asahi. “Therefore, it has its own unique identity. My sincere wish is for our customers to feel and experience the wonderful qualities of the new Lexus flagship that embraces the ethos of my country.”

Asahi and his team developed an all-new architecture upon which designers draped a flowing new body. The LS is longer, wider, and lower than before, with a gently arching, fastback profile accentuated by expansive windows: four on each side, lassoed together by a thick band of polished zinc. The elongated cabin is nestled low between slightly flared fenders, affording it a newfound muscularity that makes the outgoing LS appear thick-waisted and cold.

Dramatic details contribute to the sinewy appearance and could even make wonderful sculptures all by themselves. Lexus’ controversial “spindle” grille is striking, cinched tightly around the “L” badge, and contains a complex inner lattice with some 5,000 surfaces (7,000 in the case of the sportier F-Sport model, which also gets smoked chrome and darkened wheels). Curious Z-shape headlamps contain three delicate light spears sprouting from a thicker band of light below. Meanwhile, in back, the wraparound taillights feature six L-shaped LED strips underscored by a chrome accent that appears to drip down the car’s corners.

While the new LS may garner more stares than any since the original model, attention-getting style was less important than getting the interior right. The specific “ethos” of Japan that Asahi refers to is the notion of hospitality, or omotenashi. Lexus interprets this as the “human-focused” way the LS anticipates its occupants’ needs, providing comfort while protecting them from hazards. By nearly every objective measure — cabin space, amenities, and safety (including an available semi-autonomous driving system) — the new LS is more hospitable than ever before. But what makes it feel truly special — indeed, what prompted me to write about it in the first place — are those aforementioned takumi-influenced interior details. Among them:

• Sweeping lines stretching across the dashboard (cleverly concealing the climate control vents) that were inspired by the Japanese “Koto” guitar.

• Interior lighting inspired by traditional Japanese lanterns.

• Two optional striking “art wood” trim veneers surrounding the interior door handles and center console, one with flowing stripes, the other in a meticulous herringbone mosaic.

• Dazzling Kiriko crystal accents with 10,000 edges replace wood around door handles in the $23,100 Executive Package, best admired from a fully reclined right rear seat, legs crossed on the retractable footrest.

• Hand-pleated, origami-inspired fabric door panels so complex that a craftsperson can complete no more than 12 per day — enough for only three vehicles.

In addition to the richness and character of the design and cabin is a hearty injection of horsepower under the hood. Admittedly, your humble author had hoped to see the ebullient 471-horsepower V8 in the sensuous, $93,000-plus LC500 sports coupe, but with 416 horsepower and 442 foot-pounds of torque, the LS500’s turbocharged V6 handily outguns the 2017 LS460’s V8, with masterful shifts served up by a new 10-speed automatic transmission. Clearly differentiated, driver-selectable modes tailor responsiveness of the engine and transmission, as well as the firmness of the ride. Alternatively, there’s a hybrid LS500h, with a weaker V6 paired with electric motors, for a still-respectable 354 horsepower and up to 27 mpg, according to Lexus. All-wheel drive is also available.