Community-Driven

As the LGBTQ Community Center of The Desert expands its space and programming capabilities in Palm Springs and adds a physical presence in the East Valley with offices in Coachella, Rob Wheeler has been recently hired as the new executive director and CEO to bring the two entities together.

Wheeler has spent the last 22 years at the New York LGBTQ Community Center, including stints over the last 11 years as deputy executive director and chief operating officer.

“I think part of what my work in New York was, and it will be similar here, is bringing folks together and finding our commonalities and what we share, in order to find a way of how we can build community,” says Wheeler.

A native of the Pacific Northwest, Wheeler grew up in Portland, Oregon and lived in Seattle before making the move east. His connection to the desert came on visits dating back to the 1990s, and it was an interest in making his way back west that peaked his interest in the Palm Springs opportunity.

“When Kevin Chase Executive Search recruited me it was as if the stars aligned,” Wheeler says. “I think the biggest thing was seeing an opportunity to have an impact on the lives of LGBTQ folks. So much of my experience in the community center movement in New York feels really translatable here. I am observing similar patterns of agility, learning and process building, which signal to me that our center is accelerating into the future as a maturing, if not trailblazing LGBTQ community center and hub for our desert communities.”

Palm Springs Life chats more with Wheeler about the changes at the Palm Springs location, what the Coachella offices mean, and his role going forward.