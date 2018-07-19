Not too long ago El Paseo had a number of bars that gave the avenue known for its luxurious shopping a bit of nightlife. Over the years the bars closed, replaced by a gallery, an eatery, or a boutique. Ever since, this stretch of Palm Desert falls quiet after the restaurants close.

Enter Barry Gilinsky and Christopher Kaypekian, co-owners of Libation Room, who aim to correct this course. Their creation will change your perception of El Paseo. Crossing the threshold of the thick black velvet curtain between the street and the bar you are cordially transported to a new way of life.

“I noticed that El Paseo would be dead by 10:30,” Gilinsky says. “It was obvious something needed to be done to change that.”

• See related story: Palm Desert is for (Art) Lovers