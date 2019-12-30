All Shook Up

Elvis and Liberace were revolutionaries when it came to the Las Vegas stage show — two P.T. Barnum-fueled showmen whose over-the-top theatrics sent shockwaves through audiences. Their bombastic, take-no-prisoners style, which thrives today in the Strip’s celebrated venues, established common ground. It also opened the door to a lasting friendship that flourished not only in the Vegas spotlight but also in Palm Springs, where they were longtime neighbors.

In 1956, when Elvis first played Las Vegas, he was a rock ’n’ roller with no following, an unknown on the Vegas circuit as far as audiences were concerned. Music history recounts his first shows there as wobbly, flat, and poorly received, and his manager, Colonel (Tom) Parker, acted swiftly. “The Colonel went over to the Riviera Hotel for a visit with Liberace,” says Richard Zoglin, author of Elvis in Vegas: How the King Reinvented the Las Vegas Show. (Zoglin appears at a Rancho Mirage Writers Festival event Jan. 9). “The Colonel asked Liberace, who was admired and well regarded, if he could come watch Elvis’ show and offer suggestions for improvement. Liberace graciously complied and promptly dispensed a key piece of advice: ‘The show needs more glitz.’”

So glitz it was — to the max. “By the following spring,” Zoglin says, “Elvis was wearing a gold lamé jacket,” and his shows became more theatrical, hard driven, and energetic. Like Liberace, he continuously upped the ante with props, costumes, and soul-baring bravado. He left nothing offstage. So outré, so far from what Vegas audiences had experienced or expected, it sometimes drew laughs, says longtime Elvis friend Jerry Schilling. “It was Liberace who helped Elvis put it all in perspective. Liberace told him, ‘It’s OK, Elvis. Let ’em laugh at you all the way to the bank.’”

He did, and how that all played out is well documented. However, an unusual consanguinity was not. “Both Elvis and Liberace had stillborn twin brothers,” Zoglin notes. If or how that drew them closer to each other’s confidence is difficult to discern or put into words. The genuine respect and admiration Elvis found and held onto for Liberace is not. “Elvis admired the persona of Liberace, how he went out on a limb, [dared to be] different.”