Lazy Days At The Lake

“Row a kayak, or stop your electric boat and drop a fishing pole in the shimmering waters.” When it comes to drawing a buyer’s attention to a new housing development, that’s a pretty seductive image. The twist, in this case, comes when you discover the homes’ location: Indio.

Located in the master planned community of Terra Lago, Lido at Terra Lago will be comprised of 83 residences that are a mix of single-family and paired homes. (Lido is Italian for beach or shore.) “Lakefront living was at the forefront of our minds in every single aspect of the design process,” says Erin Eslinger, marketing director for The Rilington Group. “We wanted to make sure that we took advantage of the lake views whenever possible, and the floor plans truly feel open and bright. Each plan boasts four bedrooms — with a junior master downstairs —which allows for flexibility for families, pre-retirees, and second-home buyers.”