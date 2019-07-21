Lazy Days At The Lake

“Row a kayak, or stop your electric boat and drop a fishing pole in the shimmering waters.” When it comes to drawing a buyer’s attention to a new housing development, that’s a pretty seductive image. The twist, in this case, comes when you discover the homes’ location: Indio.
Located in the master planned community of Terra Lago, Lido at Terra Lago will be comprised of 83 residences that are a mix of single-family and paired homes. (Lido is Italian for beach or shore.) “Lakefront living was at the forefront of our minds in every single aspect of the design process,” says Erin Eslinger, marketing director for The Rilington Group. “We wanted to make sure that we took advantage of the lake views whenever possible, and the floor plans truly feel open and bright. Each plan boasts four bedrooms — with a junior master downstairs —which allows for flexibility for families, pre-retirees, and second-home buyers.”
The homes’ exteriors feature Spanish ranch and desert contemporary architecture, while the interiors have floor plans that range from 2,158 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms to 2,680 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The flooring in the entries, kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms will be 18-inch-square ceramic tile, while the bedrooms and common areas will have Plush Shaw carpeting.
Kitchens will be outfitted with quartz countertops and backsplashes, custom maple shaker-style soft-close cabinets (with a choice of four standard finishes), Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, and large islands. The quartz countertops and maple shaker-style cabinets are also features of the master ensuites, along with separate showers with clear glass enclosures and Moen polished chrome faucets. The homes will also be pre-wired for solar.
“All you have to do is look out at the lake and mountains to feel like you are on vacation,” says Eslinger. “Our buyer is looking for that type of luxury every day without the high price tag that you will find on the coast.”
In addition to the 20–acre active lake for electric boats, kayaking, and catch-and-release fishing, residents will enjoy a community swimming pool, spa, and playground; a Tuscan-style clubhouse with fitness, conference, and banquet rooms with catering kitchen; billiard/ping-pong game rooms; pocket parks, greenbelts, and lakeside walking trails; and reduced golf rates at The Golf Club at Terra Lago’s two 18-hole championship courses, known as the North and South Courses.
PHOTOGRAPH BY KAMINSKY PRODUCTIONS
Among the many amenities are pocket parks, greenbelts, and lakeside walking trails.
“Every single homesite at Lido is located on the lake and they were designed to take advantage of not only the lake but also the surrounding mountain views,” adds Eslinger. “Terra Lago is the last new home community located on a lake in the whole Coachella Valley. Another unique feature is that the master plan of Terra Lago allows for short-term rentals, so the proximity to the Indio polo grounds makes this community perfect for second homeowners or investors who want to take advantage of rental opportunities during our Valley’s amazing festival season, as well as other events, such as BNP Paribas.”
The homes are priced starting from the $500,000s.
Lido at Terra Lago, Avenue 44 and Lago Vista, Indio. For more information visit lidoterralago.com or call 833-639-4669.