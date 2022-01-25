Art Imitating Life

Have you appeared in this area before? Have you been to Greater Palm Springs?

No, I haven’t. But yes, I’ve been out here before. One of the first times I came out here, I stayed in an amazing house. It was so fancy, beautiful pool, and midcentury style. I thought to myself, "You know, this doesn't seem so bad. I wouldn't mind this being my life."

What do you like about playing Inez?

She’s got a really big heart and she tries really hard, a little too hard. She's pretty sensitive. I can relate to having a high level of sensitivity so it's fun to explore those emotions, and she has a few outbursts.

You bring a variety of experiences to this role. I saw on your website about your one woman show that you did a few years ago. How did that experience help you or is that something that you could take something from and maybe even apply to this role that you're doing?

I would say the character's really different. My solo show is about a woman from middle America in her 60s, and she's got some Kentucky twang. Great sense of humor just like Inez. But I would say that what really I would take away from that experience was that, because my solo show was a comedy of sorts, and the deeper I dug into the truth of that character, the humor came out. I find that to be true of what I'm exploring with Inez. She does have some pretty long outbursts, which are kind of like monologues similar to a solo show.

Coming into a new situation like this play, how do you find chemistry with the rest of the cast?

I definitely sensed it with the actor playing my husband. In fact, he was the first person I spoke to at the audition and I could tell we just had an interesting chemistry which, I guess, Joanne saw because she cast us in the roles. When we first started all working together, it was clear that everybody brought a different shade and color to the table, which was so fun to explore.

Where can we see you next?

I’m in an independent film , How I Learned to Fly and I actually play a homeless woman. That was an interesting exploration. On the festival circuit, I did a short called Influence. it's a dark comedy about, basically, a stage mom whose stepdaughter is an influencer. I think that's going to turn out really, really well.

