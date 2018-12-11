LifeStream blood bank is partnering with the Palm Springs Air Museum to help save lives while restoring to its former glory the World War II-era PBY-5A Catalina seaplane.

PBY stands for “Patrol, Bomber, Consolidated”, while “5A” represents a revised, improved model of the original craft.

“Our organization is thrilled and excited about taking up the cause to bring about awareness and help fund restoration of this historic craft,” said Dr. Rick Axelrod, LifeStream’s president/CEO. “As a Coachella Valley resident, I have followed with interest the museum’s quest to obtain and restore the seaplane, and feel it’s a privilege for our organization to join the museum and embark on a two-year journey toward its full restoration.”

The entities will kick off the partnership by joining forces for a community blood drive 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Palm Springs Air Museum, 745 N. Gene Autry Trail. For each blood donor who gives the code “9PBY” at registration, LifeStream will donate $5 toward the restoration of the PBY-5A Catalina.

Walk-ins are welcome; appointments are suggested and may be made by calling 800-879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.

The aircraft system capable of land or sea landings first flew in 1935 as a prototype for the U.S. Navy; production models began as the PBY-1 in 1936. Due to their amphibious capabilities, there was scarcely a maritime battle in World War II in which they were not involved.