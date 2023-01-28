The Untold Darkness Inside the Bright Palm Springs Kaufmann House

The drawings made no difference. Liliane wired Wright a telegram: “Dear Frank. I have always considered you infallible. This time I think you are wrong. Nevertheless, many thanks for your letter, your interest, and your affections.” Liliane deeded her half of the desert house to Edgar as his separate property on Feb. 27, 1951, and she retreated back to Pittsburgh and went in search of her own country getaway. “I feel sure that by now you will have seen Edgar and will have gathered that the house in Palm Springs will in no sense have anything to do with me,” she wrote to Wright. “Edgar and I will never share a house. That also means that when he returns, I must leave Fallingwater — which is a great sorrow to me. Therefore, I have spent the last few weekends motoring about the countryside and I believe I have found a lovely spot in which to build a small house for myself.”

A Sad End

On a weekend stay at Fallingwater, Liliane downed some Seconal with alcohol and was found unconscious by Edgar, who drove her to Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, where she died on Sept. 7, 1952, at the age of 63. Liliane “struggled with the womanizing her whole life but accepted it so long as it was casual. But the last girlfriend was not casual. He fell in love with her. And I think it broke her heart,” a longtime family friend shared in “Modern Gothic.”

Grace Stoops attended Liliane’s memorial service in Edgar’s apartment at the William Penn Hotel. A year after her death, the new Liliane S. Kaufmann School of Nursing at Montefiore Hospital was dedicated in her memory.

In another twist, longtime New Yorker writer Brendan Gill wrote a disparaging article about their son, Edgar Jr., in Architectural Digest after his death that included this startling statement: “In his history of the house, Edgar writes that ‘in 1952, beset by difficulties, my mother died at Fallingwater; this cast a long shadow over the place.’ Whatever his mother’s difficulties may have been, the fact is that she killed herself at Fallingwater, with a rifle shot, a few yards downstream from the house.” Edgar Jr. had once called Gill “the Louella Parsons of architecture” because Gill was known as a gossipy exaggerator of facts, and Gill’s claim was unsubstantiated by the coroner’s report and eyewitness accounts.

Edgar married 34-year-old Grace Arlene Stoops on Sept. 4, 1954, in his Pittsburgh apartment. The day before their wedding, he insisted that Grace sign a prenuptial agreement. She would give up her share of half of his estate (estimated at $10.5 million, which was held in the Edgar J. Kaufmann Charitable Trust) in return for the deed to the Palm Springs house and shares of May Co. stock that would guarantee her an annual stipend and provide a lifetime income.

Seven months after their marriage, on April 15, 1955, Edgar died at the Palm Springs house at the age of 69. When Grace contested the prenup in court after his death, she argued that her stipend didn’t cover the cost of maintaining the house and that she hadn’t known the full worth of the estate when she signed the agreement. Her friend and neighbor Anita Keller May testified on her behalf, but Grace lost the case in 1961 after she had returned to Pittsburgh, where she became wheelchair-bound with multiple sclerosis. Grace died on Jan. 25, 1962, at the age of 41 of acute carbon monoxide poisoning and severe burns after a heating pad in her chair caught fire. In March 1962, her two brothers filed for probate of her assets in Palm Springs. On May 28, 1963, Chauncey N. Stoops and Walton W. Stoops, acting as “executors of the will of Grace A. Kaufmann, Deceased,” sold 470 W. Vista Chino, which had sat empty and neglected, to Joseph and Nelda Linsk.

But perhaps Grace Arlene Stoops Kaufmann had the last laugh. A 1959 traveling exhibition and accompanying catalogue titled Form Givers at Mid-Century, organized by Time magazine in association with the American Federation of the Arts, celebrated AFA’s 50th anniversary and included the works of Frank Lloyd Wright, Mies van der Rohe, Le Corbusier, Walter Gropius, Richard Neutra, and other notable architects of the day. In the pages devoted to Neutra is Julius Shulman’s 1947 twilight photograph of the Kaufmann House with a reclining Liliane Kaufmann. The accompanying caption, complete with typo, reads: “Grace H. Kaufmann House, Palm Springs, Calif. (1946).”

Once again, Liliane Kaufmann was banished to the shadows.