Lily Tomlin Will Be Right Back

Lily Tomlin isn’t looking forward to the end of her Netflix series Grace and Frankie, whose penultimate season begins streaming this month.

“I don’t feel like I’m anywhere closer to retiring,” says the 80-year-old comedy icon. However, the show’s conclusion means Tomlin and wife (and frequent creative collaborator) Jane Wagner can finally spend more time together in their Palm Springs

vacation home.

“We don’t go as often as we planned to go,” Tomlin says, “but we’ll go more after the show ends. I promise.”