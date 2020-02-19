Curtain Call

Last year, in partnership with the City of Rancho Mirage, LimonCarr Desert Theatricals made their debut at the Rancho Mirage amphitheater with the holiday extravaganza, A Big Band Christmas. To say it was a success is a bit of an understatement. More than 850 people attended.

LimonCarr followed it with Sinatra Forever which, despite torrential downpour (remember the 2019 Valentine’s Day rains), had 500 people in the audience. The season bowed with the delightfully wacky operetta, The Pirates of Penzance.

The high attendance numbers didn’t go unnoticed by the City. The Rancho Mirage City Council, who oversees programming for the amphitheater, saw an opportunity. They decided to build on that momentum and give their residents what they wanted: musical theater in a state-of-the-art facility. Getting right to work, they invested in technical and physical upgrades: a new sound board, new microphones, a sophisticated light board, track lighting, and a cyclorama, a theater term for a curved curtain across the back of the stage. The amphitheater is entering it’s fifth season of programming. The production value of a LimonCarr theatrical is very high and the City is excited for residents and guests alike to experience their award-winning shows.

The City recently partnered with Acqua California Bistro to provide the dinner service for all shows. Noted for their excellent cuisine and their catering experience, Acqua fit perfectly into this partnership, offering an elegant meal in an elegant setting. The City is invested, not only in the upgrade, but is working to transform their amphitheater into the valley’s premiere musical theater venue.