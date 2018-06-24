In 2015, Palm Springs Life took a tour of Linea, a new community of 14 homes that was just breaking ground on an eight-acre site off of Bogert Trail in the Andreas Hills neighborhood of Palm Springs. Here is an update on the property.

Designed around an all-white color palette and in three different floor plans —known as G, L, and T — Linea’s 5,000-square foot homes are the brainchild of builder Andrew Adler, founder and chairman of Alta Verde Group, and Los Angeles architect Anthony Poon of Poon Design Inc.

Recently, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) announced that Linea Residence G had won one of its Housing Awards for best new American homes. The organization notes that, “This project’s minimal lines, walls of glass, measured proportions, and sculptural massing deliver iconic architecture while unapologetically purging traditional ornamentation.”