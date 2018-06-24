In 2015, Palm Springs Life took a tour of Linea, a new community of 14 homes that was just breaking ground on an eight-acre site off of Bogert Trail in the Andreas Hills neighborhood of Palm Springs. Here is an update on the property.
Designed around an all-white color palette and in three different floor plans —known as G, L, and T — Linea’s 5,000-square foot homes are the brainchild of builder Andrew Adler, founder and chairman of Alta Verde Group, and Los Angeles architect Anthony Poon of Poon Design Inc.
Recently, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) announced that Linea Residence G had won one of its Housing Awards for best new American homes. The organization notes that, “This project’s minimal lines, walls of glass, measured proportions, and sculptural massing deliver iconic architecture while unapologetically purging traditional ornamentation.”
“We used sculptural simplicity and the impressive 100-foot lengths over large lots to effectually achieve a noteworthy architectural statement that rivals $10 million to $15 million custom homes,” says Adler. He adds that although the homes have high-end amenities and features like steam rooms, Fleetwood glass walls, and 60-foot pools, they still reflect a dedication to green features and technologies.
The front elevation of Residence G, one of three floor plans available among the pure-white architectural estate homes at Linea. In recognizing Residence G with one of their Housing Awards, the American Institute of Architects noted that its, “Clarity and precision, minimal lines, walls of glass, measured proportions, and Cubist massing deliver iconic architecture.”
The living areas feature 24-inch square Italian porcelain flooring and 100 feet of Fleetwood sliding glass walls that frame mountain vistas.
“Our thesis was to exhibit how budget-driven, production homes could be a living work of art [and] that architecture can indeed raise the human spirit,” says Poon. “For us, modernism is not just about aspects such as the open floor plan, walls of glass and indoor-outdoor connections. Rather, modernism is a lifestyle, which sparks progress and advances the social condition. Residence G, and our other 200 homes built and sold [in the Palm Springs area] under the same thesis, has ignited an entirely new movement of architecture and demographics.”
The community is scheduled to be completed in January 2019 and six of the homes have been sold, while two are currently on the market. Two more of the Residence G homes will be available in October and the last remaining G Plan residence will be ready in January 2019.
Finishes in the kitchen include Silestone countertops, a Bosch 800 Series 36-inch gas cooktop, and a Thermador built-in refrigerator.
The master bathroom has a walk-in shower, spa-like stream room, and 12-foot vanities.
The Linea homes currently for sale and coming on the market are priced from $2.7 million.
To schedule an appointment to view the homes, contact Rich Nolan, The Agency, 760-219-1357, richard.Nolan@TheAgencyRE.com.
Anthony Poon, Poon Design Inc., 12964 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, 310-277-8855, info@poondesign.com.