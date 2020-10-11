Where the Wild Things Are

It started on the back of an envelope. In 1970, when Karen Sausman was hired as the first director of The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens — known at that point as The Living Desert Reserve — the plucky naturalist and educator mapped out an ambitious plan for a sprawling campus in the heart of the Coachella Valley showcasing flora and fauna from across the world’s deserts.

Inspired by the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, which solely focuses on the Sonoran Desert, Sausman envisioned a like-minded institution in Palm Desert where visitors could learn about and experience the connections between what thrives in Southern California’s stretch of the Colorado Desert and elsewhere on the planet. It would be unlike any other zoological attraction in existence.

“I told the original board [of trustees] that we can’t be another Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum because we’re in the Colorado Desert, and if we limit our scope to the plants and animals of one of the driest deserts in the world, it won’t be that exciting,” recalls Sausman, who first worked on the reserve out of her van. “There’s no point in repeating the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Palm Desert. Instead, let’s explain how plants and animals adapt to living in the desert, whether they’re in Southern California, South Africa, or Alice Springs.”

