Turning Point

The duo aren’t merely the namesake and star attraction at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens’ new Rhino Savanna, which opened to the public last November. Jaali and Nia were matched by an Association of Zoos and Aquariums initiative that works to ensure genetic sustainability and diversity among animal populations. Together, they represent the hope of strengthening and educating the public about the critically endangered species.

“The benefit of having animal populations like black rhino in zoos is to inspire the next generation to care about nature,” Living Desert conservation director James Danoff-Burg says. “Without those animals, it’s less likely people will be engaged.”

Since The Living Desert was founded more than 50 years ago, conservation has been an important part of the zoo’s mission. It has worked to save species threatened with extinction like the Mexican wolf, peninsular pronghorn, and desert pupfish. Now, with the opening of a four-acre habitat for Jaali and Nia, the institution has added African black rhino to its conservation list.