Latest Addition

“Rhinos are iconic symbols of the wildlife trafficking crisis, and this new habitat will help us educate our guests about the plight of the rhino and allow us to continue our efforts protecting the black rhino in Africa.”

The Living Desert participates in several conservation initiatives that support black rhinos in Eastern and Southern Africa. Actively partnering with organizations to support innovative anti-poaching efforts, engage in community education and empowerment programs, and combat illegal wildlife trafficking across both Africa and here at home.

The new four-acre Rhino Savanna will showcase many of Africa’s iconic species, with the black rhinos taking centerstage. Joining Jaali and Nia will be a variety of African antelope including klipspringer, springbok, and waterbuck, along with cape vultures, and the most peculiar of species – naked mole rats. Also set to debut is the new Animal Care and Nutrition Center and Crash Café.

Jaali (pronounced Jolly), a nearly two-year-old eastern black rhino will be arriving from the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing, Michigan, and 3-year-old Nia (pronounced Ny-a) will come from the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Cleveland, Ohio. Their arrivals are based on the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) breeding recommendations that were set earlier this year.

Visit LivingDesert.org/Rhino.