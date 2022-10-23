69 Things to Do in November in the Desert

A Salute to Our Heroes: Nov. 11

Nine-time Grammy nominee Blake Shelton appears at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella for a musical tribute to America’s armed forces. spotlight29.com

Veterans Day Parade: Nov. 11

Support active-duty and veteran service members as they parade through downtown Palm Springs. Festivities continue after the march with a concert and fireworks show. psveteransday.com

Rock the Plaza: Nov. 11

Some of the biggest names in rock ’n’ roll — including Alice Cooper, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, and Queens of the Stone Age founder (and Joshua Tree native) Josh Homme — team up for an unmissable concert raising funds to restore the historic Plaza Theatre in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. savetheplazatheatreps.com

El Gato Classic: Nov. 11-12

A free art show and discussion panel with world champion skateboarders kicks off this ticketed weekend of skateboarding demos and competition at the new X Park in La Quinta. elgatoclassic.com

Palm Springs Women’s Jazz Festival: Nov. 11-13

Founded in 2013, this festival shines the spotlight on female musicians. See some of the most talented women in jazz and blues — including Nnenna Freelon, Cyrille Aimee, and Lea DeLaria — at the Cathedral City Amphitheater. palmspringswomens jazzfestival.org

Bee Gees Gold: Nov. 12

“You Should Be Dancin’ ” at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, where the Bee Gees’ greatest hits are “Stayin’ Alive” thanks to musician John Acosta and his tribute to one of the most successful bands in Billboard chart history. aguacalientecasinos.com

Second Saturdays Center Stage: Nov. 12

Every month, the city of Indio hosts a free open-air concert at its Outdoor Living Room, located off Smurr Street and Miles Avenue. This iteration pairs local Latin bands with family activities, food vendors, and craft beer. indio.org

Palm Desert Choreography Festival: Nov. 12–13

The McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert hosts this annual show highlighting the work of emerging and established choreographers. See dancers from across the nation — including hometown artists East Valley Dance Project. mccallumtheatre.com

Arlo McKinley: Nov. 13

Country singer-songwriter Arlo McKinley presents new jams from his 2022 album, This Mess We’re In, at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown. pappyandharriets.com

Bully: Nov. 15

On the heals of her third album release, singer-guitarist Alicia Bognanno, better known as Bully, brings her alternative indie punk rock to The Alibi in Palm Springs. fb.com/palmspringsalibi

Palm Springs International Piano Competition: Nov. 15

Kicking off the season at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs, this concert, formerly known as The Waring, celebrates American composers and features Andrew Boyle, Broadway sensation Julie Garnye, former competition winner Nathaniel Zhang, and composer and crossover artist John Bayless. psmuseum.org

Vienna Boys Choir: Nov. 16

Founded in 1498 by the Holy Roman Emperor (really!), this children’s choral group instructs its members with an in-depth curriculum that includes sight-singing and playing instruments. See the boys live at the McCallum Theatre. mccallumtheatre.com

Jackie Gibson Quintet: Nov. 17

As a teenager, vocalist Jackie Gibson shared West Hollywood stages with Joni Mitchell. The lifelong musician drops by Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs with her jazz quintet. jazzvillepalmsprings.com

Hot Air Balloon Festival & Food Truck Fiesta: Nov. 18–20

A fleet of colorful hot air balloons takes to the skies over Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City while gourmet food trucks serve guests on the ground. Want a bird’s-eye view of the action? Schedule a tethered flight. hotairballoonfest.com

McCormick’s Classic Car Auction: Nov. 18–20

Bid on hot rods and classic rides at McCormick’s in Palm Springs. Noteable tickets include a sleek 1962 Thunderbird Roadster and a ’63 Corvette enhanced with custom mods. classic-carauction.com

Palm Springs Wine & Food Experience: Nov. 19

USA Today teams up with local culinary power players to present a mouthwatering Grand Tasting packed with chef demonstrations, sommelier chats, and, of course, tons of sample-size bites and sips. wineandfood.usatoday.com

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons: Nov. 19

Oh, what a night! Falsetto phenom Frankie Valli can’t take his eyes off the audience at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. The Four Seasons vocalist started singing at age 6 after seeing Frank Sinatra perform in Manhattan, and at age 88, he’s still going strong. aguacalientecasinos.com

Props & Hops Craft Beer Fest: Nov. 19

Now in its 10th year at the Palm Springs Air Museum, this festival pairs the desert’s best brews (and a few nationally known labels) with vintage aircraft and lively entertainment by local bands. If you’re feeling bold, book a flight on one of the warbirds. palmspringspropsand hopsfestival.com

Cheap Trick: Nov. 19

The fervor that rock band Cheap Trick caused in Japan in 1978 has been compared to Beatlemania. The “I Want You to Want Me” singers — now bona fide icons stateside, as well — perform live at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com

Monument Cleanup: Nov. 19

Celebrate National Public Lands Day by lending a hand to local flora and fauna. Participants will help clean up and restore desert terrain near the Palm Canyon Creek Wild and Scenic River in Palm Springs. desertmountains.org

Artwalk at Indian Wells: Nov. 19–20

Browse one-of-a-kind work by fine artists and craftspeople at the Village at Indian Wells. A variety of mediums and price points ensures you’ll come home with the perfect find, whether you’re after a statement canvas for your entryway or a unique necklace for your sweetheart. westcoastartists.com

Fall Family Festival: Nov. 20

Little ones will love this autumn-themed event hosted by About Families Inc. at SilverRock Resort in La Quinta. The 15th annual festival features family-friendly activities including crafts, entertainment, and animal encounters. aboutfamiliesinc.com

Blues for the Soul: Nov. 23

Kick off the long holiday weekend at Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs with blues greats Hope Diamond and Shea Welsh. aguacalientecasinos.com

Fortem Financial Thanksgiving Day 5K: Nov. 24

Work up your appetite for turkey and mashed potatoes by joining 4,000 or so fellow fitness buffs in a 5K race down El Paseo in Palm Desert. Entry fees support the nonprofit Martha’s Village & Kitchen. mvk5k.com

Desert Art Festival: Nov. 25–27

Festival organizers hand-select 100 artists to present their paintings, etchings, sculptures, crafts, and other pieces at this free event at The River at Rancho Mirage outdoor shopping and entertainment complex. westcoastartists.com