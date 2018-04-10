More than 450 guests wearing African-inspired and silver ensembles were shuttled through the new guest entry Crossroads of Conservation for the 25th-anniversary Living Desert Zoo and Gardens Silver Safari.

The Patti and Jack Grundhofer Entry Plaza, The Living Legacy Endowment Garden, guest services building, and gift shop will be welcome additions to the Palm Desert facility. There has also been a promise of improved habitats for rhinos and lions.

Silver torches, bongo sounds, and African rhythms greeted guests. After an abundant silent auction and socializing, guests were seated for dinner in a tented theater and dining room. Brooke Beare, CBS Local 2 News anchor, emceed the entertainment, which opened with a cast from The Lion King performing “Hakuna Matata”; they returned throughout the evening. Brian Harnik served as auction host.

The party was the work of the Gala Committee, co-chaired by Barbara Spencer and Nancy Stegehuis, and executed by Momentous Events.

Honorary chairs were Joy and Harry Goldstein, Patti and Jack Grundhofer, and JoAnn McGrath. The honorary special guest was Karen Sausman, president emerita of the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

47900 Portola Ave

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-346-5694

livingdesert.org