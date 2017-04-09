It’s safe to say that architect Howard Lapham, who moved to the desert in 1954, was someone who thought big. Among his projects were a large home in Rancho Mirage for Hyatt von Dehn, founder of the Hyatt House hotel chain, and the 11,000-square-foot Cook residence in Thunderbird Heights.

The latter is better known today as the home of interior designer Michael S. Smith and his partner, James Costos, the former U.S. ambassador to Spain and Andorra — as well as a vacation retreat for their frequent house guests, Barack and Michelle Obama.

Lapham sometimes worked on a smaller scale, including a 1959 facade renovation for the Chi Chi nightclub and the 1966 design of Lord Fletcher’s English Pub in Rancho Mirage.