“Living Out” in Palm Springs

What else has changed in your plans due to the delay from COVID 19? Are you building the same number of units or has the number changed?

The number of apartments has changed from 105 to 122. In looking at how we were going to be transferring these to people, we ultimately came to the conclusion that people are comfortable and the market would like rental. That is what most of the choice in these communities is, and so we have decided to do rental.

Have there been any changes to the amenities that are part of the property? Will there be a restaurant on site only for people who live there, or will it be open to the public? What can you tell me about that restaurant at this point?

The restaurant will be certainly for the residents. Whether it's for a broader community at this point we have not made that decision. But the restaurant will be operated by Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken. They are very famous chef entrepreneurs. They own a restaurant chain called Border Grill, which is in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.