Out And House Proud

The interiors will take their cue from the building’s midcentury modern-style exterior architecture. For ease of maintenance, there will be porcelain tile floors throughout and the main rooms will have a wood grain pattern tile that has the appearance of hardwood. Buyers will also be able to choose among options for custom cabinetry and for the quartz countertops in both the kitchen and bathroom.

The complex with have 105 condos spread out over three floors, including 69 one-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom units (1,167 to 1,298 square feet), and 36 that will contain two bedrooms and two bathrooms (1,574 to 1,613 square feet).

The nine-acre property, located at 1122 East Tahquitz Canyon Way, will have 105 condos spread out over three floors.

Each unit will feature an open-concept layout with a large kitchen island as well as a separate bar that will be ideal for entertaining, “reinforcing the sense of community Living Out Palm Springs provides,” says Ostrow. The kitchens will be equipped with Wolf ranges, Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezers, and Miele dishwashers. The bathrooms will have bathtubs, separate tile shower enclosures, and synthetic or natural stone vanity countertops.

The master bedrooms will have large walk-in closets and well-appointed en-suites designed to provide an in-home, spa-like experience. Additionally, each unit will include large expanses of glass that open onto patios to take advantage of beautiful views of the San Jacinto Mountains.

The condos are projected to be available for move-in by September 2021 and will range in price from the mid $600,000s to just over $900,000.

For more information, visit LivingOut.com, or contact LuAnn Boylan at 833-548-3688.

