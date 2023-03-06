Locally Focused Runway Show Invites Audience to Rock

Bright. Bold. Luxe. Leisure. The words that define the lifestyle that we enjoy in our sun-drenched slice of Southern California do double duty to describe the area’s sartorial sensibilities. While brands the world over may emulate desert fashion, and often shoot their campaigns here, few understand it as intimately as our local retailers.

When Fashion Week El Paseo launched in 2006, it was developed to spotlight the boutiques and luxury shops that line the street. This dynamic evening of runway — an annual favorite — showcases diverse Spring/Summer 2023 collections from more than 10 El Paseo stores, featuring a mix of locally and internationally owned brands.

See the latest in ready-to-wear from 120% Lino, Chrissy’s on El Paseo, Connie Roberson, Eileen Fisher, Gorjana, Grayse, Johnny Was, Margaux, Summer Colony Living, Tommy Bahama, and Trina Turk. And yes, dancing in the aisles and rocking out to the music is encouraged at this dynamic show.