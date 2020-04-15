Kids Take Spotlight at Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild Event

The Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild hosted their annual signature event, “It’s All About The Kids” at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert. More than 350 guests attended the formal evening and raised more than $175,000 for Loma Linda University Children’s Health – Indio, Jill & Barry Golden Pavilion.

The Indio Clinic is now medical home to more than 3,200 children from the Coachella Valley. Guests were serenaded by the Musical Theatre University.

For more information or to become a member of the Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild, contact Josh Zahid at 909-226-1085 or email at jnzahid@llu.edu. The Big Hearts for Little Hearts Desert Guild was created 17 years ago to create awareness and provide crucial life-saving medical equipment for the patients of Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. The Guild has raised more than $8.3 million to serve the children of the Coachella Valley.

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital – Indio

82934 W. Civic Center Drive

Indio, CA 92201

760-477-0733

lluh.org