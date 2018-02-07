Ranch tours, gourmet finger foods, and a delicious variety of desserts and cakes highlighted “Movie Night” hosted by Jill and Barry Golden to benefit Loma Linda University Children’s Health – Indio Pavilion on Jan. 20 at the Lucky Me Ranch in Indio.

The Indio Pavilion will provide general pediatric services to help serve the children of the Coachella Valley.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and Kid’s Health Expo is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. March 11 at the Pavilion, located on the corner of Civic Center Drive and Smurr Street. For more information, contact Josh Zahid at 909-558-5384 or email jnzahid@llu.edu.

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital

11234 Anderson St.

Loma Linda, CA 92354

909-558-8000

childrens-hospital.lomalindahealth.org