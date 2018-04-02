The Coachella Valley community is officially home to Loma Linda University Children’s Health – Indio, Jill and Barry Golden Pavilion, the largest pediatric clinic in the area. The grand opening was celebrated March 11 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the All About Kids Health Expo.

Dr. Richard H. Hart, president of Loma Linda University Health, shared his excitement over the expanded service area into the Coachella Valley to provide healthcare that is accessible and available to those who need it most.

“We are committed to this valley. We are committed to you,” Hart said. “We are committed to your children and the leaders they will become for this region.”

Nearly 400 individuals attended the private ribbon-cutting ceremony, including Michael Wilson, mayor of Indio, and Congressman Raul Ruiz, who emphasized how proud he was to work with Loma Linda University Health to get the Indio project off the ground and see it through to fruition.

Following the ribbon-cutting was the inaugural All about Kids Health Expo, which was attended by 1,500 community members to enjoy free healthy fun for the whole family, including giveaways, activities, and food trucks.

LLU Children’s Health – Indio officially opened its doors to the community March 12, offering pediatric primary care services.

In the coming months the clinic will roll out other services, such as urgent care, telemedicine, dentistry and other specialties. The nearly 13,000-square-foot building houses 20 patient exam rooms, three dental chairs, and an X-ray room.

The clinic is also home to a bottomless bookshelf, courtesy of the Golden’s, to encourage reading and literacy. Any child who receives care at LLU Children’s Health – Indio will be able to take a book home.

For more information, contact Josh Zahid at 909-558-5384 or email at jnzahid@llu.edu.