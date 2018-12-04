Children in the desert communities were benefactors as Robin Berman’s beautiful Bighorn home was transformed into an elegant Jimmy Choo store.

Guests consulted with each other for fashion advice as Choo’s staff dished out the latest fall styles in satin, suede, and silk shoes, boots, and sport styles. The tedious task of shoe shopping was made easier for the many guests as they were served opulent chocolates and hors d’oeuvres.

Proceeds for the event benefitted Loma Linda University Children’s Health in Indio.