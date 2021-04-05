Hot on the Trail

Hiking back, we were able to enjoy some grand views of Mt. San Jacinto, however, the trail itself needs work. Many organizations have come together to place markers along the trail and to help establish a safer trail, but more work still needs to be done. With large clean-ups postponed until fall, again due to Covid-19 regulations, the Biology Club at College of the Desert, Palm Desert, is encouraging its members to explore the new trail and bag some trash on the way out to earn a chance at their club’s raffle. This also encourages students to take a break from their computer screens and online courses while helping out the community.

The Long Canyon Trail is destined to become another great hiking trail in the valley. With help from the community in conjunction with other local organizations it will be a great moderate hike to enjoy with adventurous children if you are going in and out. It can be moderate to strenuous if you plan on hiking the full 12-mile length into Joshua Tree. Again, it is recommended that you park a car at the other end to avoid hiking 24-miles in and out. Dogs are allowed so long as they are leashed. Hikers are still encouraged to still have a mask handy and respect other hikers by remaining six feet apart as the county continues to address COVID-19 regulations.