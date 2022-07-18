Longevity Therapeutics: Dr. David M. Odom, M.D.

A key element of Dr. Odom’s practice is bio-identical hormone replacement therapy which seeks to restore hormone levels to those seen in youth. It is his habit to prescribe the active form of the thyroid hormone to treat hypothyroidism. This tends to contradict more conventional therapies which prescribe the inactive hormone.

“People think they’re taking thyroid, when in fact they’re actually not. They’re taking Levothyroxine which is an inactive form of the hormone. It has to be converted into the active form before it can actually dive into the cell and do what thyroid does — which is raise the metabolic rate,” Dr. Odom explains.

Addressing hormone imbalance can make a world of difference during the aging process not to mention other periods of life. For instance, women may experience a sudden loss of thyroid function following childbirth. When menopause in women and andropause in men occurs shortly after age 50, many people are confounded to find themselves struggling with weight gain. Furthermore, if a person has low thyroid function, menopause or andropause is likely to occur early at approximately age 48.