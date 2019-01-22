Plays about the goings-on behind the scenes of the motion picture industry are generally pretty scathing. Why do playwrights hate Hollywood? From David Rabe’s Hurlyburly and David Mamet’s Speed-the-Plow to Clifford Odets’ The Big Knife and George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart’s Once in a Lifetime, skewering the movie biz has long been a popular theme on the legitimate stage.

Thankfully, Looped is not one of those stories. Based on an actual incident with “a fair amount of artistic license” (according to writer Matthew Lombardo), this two-act, three-character dramedy is a one-of-a-kind bit of theatrical genius in which a fading film star is the devil, not Hollywood itself. And it’s delivered in a tremendous production at the Desert Rose Playhouse in Rancho Mirage.

The year is 1965. Tallulah Bankhead has completed what would be her final film, a British thriller titled Frantic (renamed Die! Die! My Darling! for American audiences). Tallulah, who by 1965 is considerably beyond her prime, has been called into the recording studio to re-record — or “loop” as they say in the biz — one line of dialogue that was obscured during filming. However, when Bankhead finally shows up, she’s drunk, belligerent, vulgar, and anything but a team player. It becomes obvious almost immediately that what should take mere minutes to accomplish will end up taking much longer. Possibly even forever.