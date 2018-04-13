In February of 2017, Lori Ajax was appointed to undertake a monumental task: head a new billion-dollar agency, the Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC),

formed to oversee California’s legal cannabis market, the world’s largest.

It’s been a wild ride, building an agency from the ground up in preparation for Prop 64 going into effect. The many adjustments along the way have been challenging and rewarding for the former chief deputy director at the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Ajax is happy with the progress made and optimistic about the future of cannabis in California.

This month she’ll give a keynote speech at the Palm Springs Cannabis Film Festival and Summit, which runs April 19–22. Ajax will speak at 10 a.m. on April 21 at Camelot Theatres. Palm Springs Life sat down with her and sparked up a conversation.

You’re giving a “state of cannabis speech” at the film festival.

Yeah, that’s the plan, unless you have a better idea. I don’t think they wanted me to talk about my knowledge of the film industry. (laughs) I’m gonna stick to what I know … Yes, basically, what’s going on, what’s been happening in the last three months, and talking a little bit about the future and what we still see that we need to work on.

Palm Springs and Cathedral City just approved cannabis cafes. Is the BCC involved in regulating cannabis tourism?

We’re not regulating cannabis tourism, but of course as part of our regulating the legal cannabis market, tourism is a big part of that … We’re responsible for the retailers, and of course that feeds into tourism. For our preparation for the future we’re licensing people and really been focused on that and educating our consumers. Where to go to get legal cannabis, the benefits of legal cannabis — that it’s safe for consumption, that it’s been tested. Then I think it’s working with the cities and counties, because our retail locations are allowed to have consumption, but only if the local jurisdiction allows them to have that consumption on-site at a retail premises. So I think our responsibility is making sure the locals understand that role and assisting them in any way we can.

At a recent cannabis business summit in Desert Hot Springs, more than one speaker predicted that most currently licensed growers in California will be out of business by the end of the year. They cited supply that dwarfs demand in the state, the continued presence of the black market, and over-licensing. How does the BCC protect the industry and existing businesses?

Between the Bureau and Public Health and Food and Agriculture, there are a lot of regulations that became effective Jan. 1. As you may know, we have the emergency regulations in place. We’re looking at how those regulations are affecting those that have temporary licenses, and we are working on our final regulations. We are looking at making changes because — as you said — we don’t want things to be so onerous on these businesses that they can’t compete, that they can’t comply with the regulations. I think it is best to make sure that what we have in place works for the supply chain. We want to make sure they comply and do all that they need to do, but we’ve also got to make sure regulations make sense and that they’re reasonable.

That being said, we also have a black market out there that is continuing to operate. We focused the first three months on really educating … making sure people understood they needed a license as of Jan. 1 if they’re conducting commercial cannabis activity. We still find as we call people that there’s a lot of confusion on that, but we really felt — at least for the first few months — that we wanted to make sure people understood that. We still have people that are working under the collective model, which they can do through Jan. 9, 2019. There is a lot of confusion out there. So what we started doing is sending letters to folks that we feel are maybe conducting commercial cannabis activity, telling them that they need to get a license. We’re also following up with phone calls … leading them in the direction of “This is how you apply for a license.” It’s important to get them the information, but you also need to follow that up with enforcement actions … and with that, we can combat this black market.