Los Angeles Magazine Presents The Food Event

Sample 40 of L.A.'s best restaurants, live cooking demonstrations featuring celebrity chefs, boutique wines, beer and cocktail tastings.

The Food Event features samplings from 40 of Los Angeles' best restaurants in Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY LOS ANGELES MAGAZINE

Los Angeles magazine presents The Food Event 2018, the 13th annual epicurean extravaganza, on Oct. 21 set in the beauty of Saddlerock Ranch in the Malibu Hills.

This culinary experience features samplings from 40 of L.A.’s best restaurants, live cooking demonstrations led by celebrity chefs, boutique wines, beer and cocktail tastings.

Guests will enjoy live cooking demonstrations and samples by the following chefs:

Richard Blais, The Crack Shack
crackshack.com

Phillip Frankland Lee, Scratch Bar & Kitchen
scratchbarla.com/

David Kuo, Little Fatty
littlefattyla.com

Gaby Mlynarczyk, Accomplice Bar
accomplicebar.com/

Kris Tominaga, Manuela
manuela-la.com/

RichardBlais

Richard Blais

Restaurants are curated by Los Angeles magazine’s award-winning dining editorial staff, and include:

6th & La Brea

Bone Kettle

Casa Vega

Cookie Dough Dreams

Dama

Eataly LA

Fat Dragon

Gabi James

Gwen

Hamasaku

Hayden

Hip Hot

Kato

Little Ruby

Luv2eat Thai Bistro

Madre

Makani

Manuela

Michael’s Santa Monica

Mohawk Bend

Salazar

Smitten Ice Cream

Sotto

Terranea Resort

Tesse

The Bellwether

The Gables

Wolf

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Beverage tastings include boutique wines, beer, cocktails, juices and waters by the following:

Ascension Cellars

Bai

Beekeeper Cellars

Byron Blatty

Cami Vineyards

Cellars 33

Challenging Winery

Chateau La Coste

Clementine Carter

Comstock Wines

Don Francisco’s Coffee

Frei Brothers

Gérard Bertrand

Kevita

Le Grand Courtage

Martian Ranch Vineyards

Nabu Wines

Niner Wine Estate

Saddlerock

Semler

Stella Artois

The 50 by 50

The Malibu Vineyard

Tolosa

(Subject to change)

Event sponsors include Infiniti, Celebrity Cruises, Frei Brothers, Malibu Family Wines, MedMen, Bai, Don Francisco’s Coffee, Gearys Beverly Hills, Kevita, Laura’s Lean, Stella Artois, City of San Louis Obispo, San Louis Obispo Wine Country Association, and The Broad Stage.

Tickets: lamag.com/thefoodevent2018

Online ticket sales close at 5 p.m. Oct. 20. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. You must be 21 year old or older to attend.