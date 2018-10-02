Los Angeles magazine presents The Food Event 2018, the 13th annual epicurean extravaganza, on Oct. 21 set in the beauty of Saddlerock Ranch in the Malibu Hills.
This culinary experience features samplings from 40 of L.A.’s best restaurants, live cooking demonstrations led by celebrity chefs, boutique wines, beer and cocktail tastings.
Guests will enjoy live cooking demonstrations and samples by the following chefs:
Richard Blais, The Crack Shack
crackshack.com
Phillip Frankland Lee, Scratch Bar & Kitchen
scratchbarla.com/
David Kuo, Little Fatty
littlefattyla.com
Gaby Mlynarczyk, Accomplice Bar
accomplicebar.com/
Kris Tominaga, Manuela
manuela-la.com/
Richard Blais
Restaurants are curated by Los Angeles magazine’s award-winning dining editorial staff, and include:
6th & La Brea
Bone Kettle
Casa Vega
Cookie Dough Dreams
Dama
Eataly LA
Fat Dragon
Gabi James
Gwen
Hamasaku
Hayden
Hip Hot
Kato
Little Ruby
Luv2eat Thai Bistro
Madre
Makani
Manuela
Michael’s Santa Monica
Mohawk Bend
Salazar
Smitten Ice Cream
Sotto
Terranea Resort
Tesse
The Bellwether
The Gables
Wolf
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Beverage tastings include boutique wines, beer, cocktails, juices and waters by the following:
Ascension Cellars
Bai
Beekeeper Cellars
Byron Blatty
Cami Vineyards
Cellars 33
Challenging Winery
Chateau La Coste
Clementine Carter
Comstock Wines
Don Francisco’s Coffee
Frei Brothers
Gérard Bertrand
Kevita
Le Grand Courtage
Martian Ranch Vineyards
Nabu Wines
Niner Wine Estate
Saddlerock
Semler
Stella Artois
The 50 by 50
The Malibu Vineyard
Tolosa
(Subject to change)
Event sponsors include Infiniti, Celebrity Cruises, Frei Brothers, Malibu Family Wines, MedMen, Bai, Don Francisco’s Coffee, Gearys Beverly Hills, Kevita, Laura’s Lean, Stella Artois, City of San Louis Obispo, San Louis Obispo Wine Country Association, and The Broad Stage.
Tickets: lamag.com/thefoodevent2018
Online ticket sales close at 5 p.m. Oct. 20. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. You must be 21 year old or older to attend.