Community organizing and crochet might seem an odd pairing at first, but there are similarities. Both involve small actions multiplied over time into complex systems. Both aim to improve quality of life. And both are satisfying when performed in a group.

The artist Agata Oleksiak (known professionally as Olek) gained widespread attention in 2003 when she began using crochet as social critique. High-profile pieces included wrapping Wall Street’s Charging Bull statue in pink, purple, and turquoise camouflage, and making colorful bodysuits for subway riders. Don’t call it “yarn bombing,” though. That trend, which exploded in the mid-2000s, took a whimsical approach to reclaiming space. Olek’s work appears cheerfully loopy on the surface yet has a sharper edge, often uniting women to call attention to an issue.

CREATE Center for the Arts and the City of Palm Desert are giving local residents an opportunity to participate in a collaborative work developed by Olek. Love Across the USA, a Parallel Project of Desert X, the site-specific biennial art exhibition that runs through April 21. builds large-scale portraits of historic activists such as Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth, and Harriet Tubman. On the Love Across the USA website, the artist says the idea originated after the 2016 presidential election when she saw a photo of Anthony’s gravestone covered in “I Voted” stickers.

