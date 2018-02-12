It’s 4:30 p.m. on a Friday and on radio stations across America, the ’80s rock anthem “Working For The Weekend” blasts through the airwaves. Four lines from the chorus change everything for America’s working class:

Everybody’s working for the weekend

Everybody wants a little romance

Everybody’s goin’ off the deep end

Everybody needs a second chance

Sure, Loverboy guitarist Paul Dean and his bandmates, knew they had something special when they first performed the song live in Vancouver back in the early 1980s, but they could have never predicted the song would go nuclear, hit the Top 5 on Billboard’s mainstream rock chart, and fuel a career that would find the group selling more than 10 million albums.

Dean and his rock brethrens, Mike Reno (lead singer), Matt Frenette (drums), Doug Johnson (keyboards, sax, vocals and harmonica) and Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve (bass) — former band-mate Scott Smith died in 2000 from a boating accident — hit Spa Resort Casino Feb. 17. Hits like “Turn Me Loose,” “Hot Girls In Love,” “This Could Be The Night,” among others, should keep the evening festive.

Dean tells Palm Springs Life the inner workings of his craft and the rockin’ creative force behind Loverboy.