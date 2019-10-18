Still “Working for the Weekend”

There are bands that are timeless, and others that are forever associated with a specific era and aesthetic. With their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, and arena rock staples, Loverboy falls firmly in the latter category.

The Canadian rockers have sold more than 10 million albums since releasing their self-titled debut in 1980. In the ensuing decade, they racked up an impressive string of hit singles, including “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” and the inescapable “Working for the Weekend.” After more than four decades, the band is still going strong with a busy touring schedule that brings them to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Oct. 26.

Loverboy founding guitarist Paul Dean recently talked about their early years in Calgary, and their glory days as stars of the burgeoning MTV generation.

Tell us about the band’s early days. Who were your biggest musical influences?

[Lead vocalist] Mike Reno and I were sitting in the bar our manager at the time, Lou Blair, owned, when that very subject came up. All I remember is, mine were Cheap Trick and the Cars, and Mike’s was, no lie, the great and recently late, Eddy Money. We were both Beatles fans, and were really into Van Halen and Foreigner as well. Of all those, in retrospect, I would say Foreigner was the closest. Same lineup, with a bluesy singer. We have a lot more R&B in our stuff, though. That was probably from all the Motown and Stax artists I was covering in the ’60s, in the dance bands I was in, around Vancouver.

You’re credited with coming up with the name Loverboy. Is it true that it came to you in a dream, like Paul McCartney and “Yesterday”?

This question comes up a lot, I’m not sure where the “dream” concept originated, but no, I was fully conscious. We thought about calling the band, although hardly a complete band at the time, Dean Reno. Kind of catchy, right? Yeah, nobody else thought so, either. So back to the drawing board. Short story, from the back of a Cosmo magazine, featuring a Covergirl ad, to “Coverboy” — not bad — then immediately up pops “Loverboy.” It stuck.