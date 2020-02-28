Slow Fashion

“We are not a brand that’s really out there. We’re not red carpet guys; it’s just not our thing,” explains Franck Ford, one-half of the design duo Loyd/Ford. “We want people to know our clothes, not the designers.”

That mystique is exactly what makes the Palm Springs–based brand — the third partnership between the two German–born designers — so compelling. There’s no flashy branding, no store on El Paseo, no star-studded runway shows. Instead, there’s simply a dedication to quality and beauty that have won them dedicated fans, the Duchess of Sussex included.

Ford and Stefan Loyd met in the mid-1980s during the height of Berlin’s club kid scene. They immediately hit it off, designing dresses that combined pillars of the era (think: neon bright polyester) with vintage Italian fabrics from the first half of the 20th century into patchwork styles that flew off the racks. In the early 1990s, they made the leap to Los Angeles, with Ford falling into the celebrity styling circuit, dressing and designing for stars shuch as Gwen Stefani and Angelina Jolie. By 2006, the two had built the second iteration of their brand — which was picked up by stores like Barneys, Maxfield, and Ron Herman — but were feeling burnt out.