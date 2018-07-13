In Love, Lucy she writes, “I realized one day that we never really liked each other.”

LA: Yeah. That’s such a strange thing for her to have said. At that point they not only liked each other, they admired each other. She thought he was one of the most brilliant people she’d ever met. His smarts, his bravery, his kindness — everyone I interviewed, without exception, talks about what an incredibly nice guy he was, tactful in business, generous: “What do you need? If I thin’ I can help fix it for you, I will.”

There were only two things wrong with him. He thought other women were no big deal and, eventually, alcohol. Other than that, he was like … a perfect person. Mom saw that for as long as she possibly could, but Dad was an islander. He just wanted to play music, make love to beautiful women, and cook … pork.

Are you impersonating your Mother in the audiobook?

LA: No, but we sound very much alike. I listened to her interviews. She’d grown into a great presentational style, more eloquent in later years. So, I decided to record the later years early in the morning; I sound more like her then.

How did you find your “Desi”?

LA: My brother wasn’t up to recording at the time. I got recommendations, but no one fit. My attorney, Mark Sendroff, said, “What about Juan Pablo Di Pace?” When I saw his clips, I went crazy. His charm, his smarts, his humor, his accent — plus he was young and adorable, and we had to be with him for six days.

How was the process?

LA: Cathartic, like primal-scream therapy. When you crawl back inside their words it’s like … wow … I was not alone in that booth, they were with me. They filled me. They filled me back up. It was very empowering, and I can’t wait for people to hear their words.

To order the audiobook, visit barnesnoble.com.

VIDEO: Watch Lucie Arnaz read fo rthe audiobook version of her mother Lucille Ball’s autobiopgraphy.