There’s Even More Lucy to Love

I know many people who binge-watched I Love Lucy as a distraction during the pandemic. What do you think your parents would think to learn people are still laughing at this show 70 years later?

Wouldn't they just be so proud? I'm sure they are. I mean, I know they know. And I'm sure that they've helped all of these other things come to fruition. I'm sure of that. The energy still exists, and they're a part of it. I know it. And when things don't happen right, I know they're a part of that too. I mean, there are certain scenes that I wished hadn't been in the feature film. I couldn't get my way and have them taken out, but they weren't accurate. And I thought, "That shouldn't be in there, because that never happened. That's not true." And it's not just theatrical license, it just wasn't true. And the day they shot the scene, the sprinklers went off on the set and destroyed the whole set.

You’re referencing Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming film, Being the Ricardos. The only thing that’s been revealed is that it takes place during a week of filming I Love Lucy. The story specifics have been very hush-hush. What can you reveal about it?

It takes place, primarily, during rehearsals for one of the shows. There are a few scenes where they're at their house in Chatsworth, before working, after working. There are two or three short flashback scenes to her life before I Love Lucy, when she worked on the radio show, when she was trying to convince the network to hire dad. But stuff happens that week that didn't happen altogether the way Aaron has written it. He's taking some theatrical license and sort of cramming a couple of true events that did happen, they just didn't happen at the same time. But you do learn a lot about what it was like back then. His dialogue is always incredible. And I think he treated my mother and my father really well. I think they are accurate composites of these people. And what I've seen of it... I haven't seen any of the rushes, but I was on the set for just two days. What I saw was extraordinarily classy and first rate. The people that he has cast are just really great performers.