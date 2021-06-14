London Calling

Though they have yet to visit the desert — “It’s very high on our bucket list” — they felt led in this direction. “The house is in the classic midcentury modernist style that exists here in the U.K. Which, aside from the cheap and robust materials, means lots of straight lines, angles, and geometry,” Griffiths says. “We were super keen to breathe new life into the house, but we also wanted to stay true to its era. I started researching modernist architecture and fell head over heels in love with the iconic Palm Springs design and the work of architects like William Krisel and Richard Neutra. Since the two styles are actually very sympathetic to each other, and of a similar era, it just seemed to make sense.”

Based on the media, pop culture, and their own research, the couple’s perception of the Palm Springs area is “very sociable and fun,” Griffiths adds. “The architecture also plays to that: pools, large living spaces, built-in furniture. It seems to promote community and friendship, and we absolutely love that.”

Rental claims to fame include an upcoming short film and a music video for the urban-pop song “Afraid” by James Hype and Harlee that “was pretty big over here,” Griffiths says. Puma also shot a women’s footwear campaign on site.

Next, the couple plans to finesse the garden “to level up the Palm Springs vibe.” Agave and prickly pear cacti will settle in with large ornamental boulders and a colorful abstract mural painted by Griffiths. “We get a lot of people stopping us outside the house or contacting us on Instagram, saying they love how we’ve brought color to the street,” Griffiths says. “It appears that Palm Springs has quite a big cult following over here.”