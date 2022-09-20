lulu california bistro palm springs

Lulu California Bistro

The restaurant’s vibrant patio scene and multilevel dining room are matched with a generous menu that truly has offerings for every palate and dietary need.

Staff Report Current Guide, Restaurants

Lulu California Bistro in Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL

Lulu California Bistro

200 S. palm canyon drive, palm springs
760-327-5858
lulupalmsprings.com

Glimpse inside Lulu California Bistro on any given weekend, and you’ll see this downtown stalwart is doing something right.

“It’s been a pleasure being able to please so many people,” founder Jerry Keller says of the restaurant that has attracted a diverse clientele for lunch, weekend brunch, and dinner for over a decade. “Lulu was designed to be upbeat — a fun, happy place in which to eat and enjoy yourself. It’s a place where people get to meet each other and enjoy each other’s company.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
The restaurant’s vibrant patio scene and multilevel dining room — decked with images of cultural icons like Marilyn Monroe and Lucille Ball created by local artists — are matched with a generous menu that truly has offerings for every palate and dietary need. (A particular crowd favorite is the three-course $24.99 weekend brunch.)
Lulu also has a robust catering operation, providing food and drink for valley events, galas, weddings and in-home parties.

The broad appeal continues to grow, thanks to Keller’s understanding that evolution is essential to the lifeblood of any gathering spot: “We constantly update to continue to make Lulu a happy and beautiful place to have a great meal. There’s always a party at Lulu.”

