Lulu California Bistro in Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAIME KOWAL
sponsored
Lulu California Bistro
200 S. palm canyon drive, palm springs
760-327-5858
lulupalmsprings.com
Glimpse inside Lulu California Bistro on any given weekend, and you’ll see this downtown stalwart is doing something right.
“It’s been a pleasure being able to please so many people,” founder Jerry Keller says of the restaurant that has attracted a diverse clientele for lunch, weekend brunch, and dinner for over a decade. “Lulu was designed to be upbeat — a fun, happy place in which to eat and enjoy yourself. It’s a place where people get to meet each other and enjoy each other’s company.
Lulu also has a robust catering operation, providing food and drink for valley events, galas, weddings and in-home parties.
The broad appeal continues to grow, thanks to Keller’s understanding that evolution is essential to the lifeblood of any gathering spot: “We constantly update to continue to make Lulu a happy and beautiful place to have a great meal. There’s always a party at Lulu.”