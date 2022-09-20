sponsored

Lulu California Bistro

200 S. palm canyon drive, palm springs

760-327-5858

lulupalmsprings.com

Glimpse inside Lulu California Bistro on any given weekend, and you’ll see this downtown stalwart is doing something right.

“It’s been a pleasure being able to please so many people,” founder Jerry Keller says of the restaurant that has attracted a diverse clientele for lunch, weekend brunch, and dinner for over a decade. “Lulu was designed to be upbeat — a fun, happy place in which to eat and enjoy yourself. It’s a place where people get to meet each other and enjoy each other’s company.