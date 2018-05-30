111 East
OBJECT
TRIP THE LIGHT FANTASTIC
Perfect for reading on darkened planes or next to a sleeping companion, the Mini Lumio+ ($150) is a compact take on the award-winning book-shaped portable lamp by Lumio. Slightly larger than an iPhone, Mini Lumio+ can open up to 360 degrees (magnets hold the book “covers” together and allow you to attach the lamp to metal surfaces). A rechargeable lithium polymer battery provides up to 10 hours of light. Oh, it’s a mobile device charger, too — it’ll give your iPhone about 24 hours of extra battery power. hellolumio.com
NICE HAUL
The canvas-and-leather Weekender Bag ($185) from Cuyana is a handsome unisex option that looks way more expensive than it is (even more so with optional monogramming). As the name indicates, it’s the perfect size for a couple of days’ worth of clothing, or it can be folded and packed as an extra bag for use on daytrips or shopping excursions. cuyana.com
JUICE BOX
Ah, at last: a simple, compact adapter that will keep you plugged in anywhere. Flight 001’s F1 5-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter + USB ($35) contains four connectable adapters, color-coded for use in 150 countries. The white detachable charger has two USB ports for loading up portable devices. flight001.com
LET’S DO SCRUNCH
Sure, you have GPS, but if you really want to get the lay of the land or discuss routes with another person, you need a map. Crumpled City Maps (about $17) from Italian company Palomar are lightweight, waterproof, and best of all, made for squashing — no need to fold it, just shove it wherever. They’re available for more than 50 cities. amazon.com
HOW WE ROLL
A new category of smart luggage has emerged that aims to mitigate the hell that is airline travel. Away makes thoughtfully designed suitcases that take every component of the airport experience into account. Crafted from “unbreakable” polycarbonatein numerous colors, the easy-to-maneuvercases have four 360- degree wheels, a TSA-approved combination lock, interior compression systems, and a hidden laundry bag. An ejectable battery (compliant with current airline policies) powers up a phone charger, eliminating the need to search for an airport outlet. The smallest Away bag, The Carry-On ($225), can be brought aboard all international aircraft. The Bigger Carry-On ($245) can go overhead on major U.S. airlines but might require checking elsewhere in the world. awaytravel.com