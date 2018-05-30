HOW WE ROLL

A new category of smart luggage has emerged that aims to mitigate the hell that is airline travel. Away makes thoughtfully designed suitcases that take every component of the airport experience into account. Crafted from “unbreakable” polycarbonatein numerous colors, the easy-to-maneuvercases have four 360- degree wheels, a TSA-approved combination lock, interior compression systems, and a hidden laundry bag. An ejectable battery (compliant with current airline policies) powers up a phone charger, eliminating the need to search for an airport outlet. The smallest Away bag, The Carry-On ($225), can be brought aboard all international aircraft. The Bigger Carry-On ($245) can go overhead on major U.S. airlines but might require checking elsewhere in the world. awaytravel.com